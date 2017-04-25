Dairy Deadline Looms

(Wisconsin News Connection)–When President Donald Trump was in Kenosha last week he promised to work on a solution of the trade war going on between Wisconsin Dairy farmers and Canadian regulators who are stopping the import of a highly refined milk product used in cheese and butter. However as the May first Canadian cutoff approaches, dozens of Wisconsin dairy farmers still are looking for a buyer for 800-thousand to a million pounds of milk a day. Daniel Smith, a top administrator with the state Ag Department, says they’ve taken a number of actions to try to find a new market for the affected dairy farms and the state is working with the U-S-D-A to assist by purchasing cheese and butter in inventory and distributing it through nutritional-aid programs.

Smith says people can help simply by buying more Wisconsin dairy products.