Dairy Deadline Looms

By Pete Serzant
|
Apr 25, 6:23 AM

(Wisconsin News Connection)–When President Donald Trump was in Kenosha last week he promised to work on a solution of the trade war going on between Wisconsin Dairy farmers and Canadian regulators who are stopping the import of a highly refined milk product used in cheese and butter. However as the May first Canadian cutoff approaches, dozens of Wisconsin dairy farmers still are looking for a buyer for 800-thousand to a million pounds of milk a day. Daniel Smith, a top administrator with the state Ag Department, says they’ve taken a number of actions to try to find a new market for the affected dairy farms and the state is working with the U-S-D-A to assist by purchasing cheese and butter in inventory and distributing it through nutritional-aid programs.

Smith says people can help simply by buying more Wisconsin dairy products.

Related Content

Low Turnout Expected Statewide On Tuesday
Caregiver Gets Jail Time for Sharing Video of Pati...
Matthewson to Leave City Council
Car Crash Leads to Power Outage
Health Center Investigation Worries County Officia...
Medical Complex Eyed Near I-94
Comments