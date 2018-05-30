2 appeals court judges eyeing Supreme Court bid

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two Wisconsin appeals court judges are considering running for the state Supreme Court to replace retiring Justice Shirley Abrahamson.

Chief Judge Lisa Neubauer and Judge Brian Hagedorn both say they are considering running for the seat and hope to decide soon. Abrahamson announced Wednesday she was not going to run for re-election next year.

Neubauer was appointed to the appeals court in 2007 by Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle. Hagedorn was appointed by Republican Gov. Scott Walker in 2015 and won election in 2017.

The election to replace Abrahamson will be in April 2019. She is the longest-serving Supreme Court justice in Wisconsin history, first taking the bench in 1976. She was chief justice for 19 years.