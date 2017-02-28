2 Charged in Feb 19th Incident

Charges have been filed against two people in a February 19th incident. 21 year old Darren Simmons faces sexual assault of a minor charges after he allegedly had sex with a 14 year old girl he met online. The encounter reportedly happened during a party at the suspect’s aunt’s house, belonging to 30 year old Carla Prater. The criminal complaint states that after Simmons and the victim left and were walking on 19th avenue near 51st street Prater allegedly attacked the girl with a stick and kicked her repeatedly. The girl escaped to a nearby house and Prater then reportedly continued to make threats and kicked the door.. She’s charged with felony physical abuse of a child using a dangerous weapon. Prater and Simmons are due in court March 8th.