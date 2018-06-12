2 races are next test for parties in swing-state Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democrats are looking to keep up the momentum as voters decide who gets a pair of open legislative seats in special elections.

Polls are open until 8 PM (6/12/18) in northeastern Wisconsin’s 1st Senate District and the 42nd Assembly District in south-central Wisconsin. Both seats have stood vacant since December when Gov. Scott Walker appointed the Republican incumbents to his administration.

GOP state Rep. Andre Jacque and Democrat Caleb Frostman are running in the 1st, while Republican Jon Plumer faces Democrat Ann Groves Lloyd in the 42nd.

Democrats are coming off two big wins already this year. Democrat Patty Schachtner won an open seat in a conservative northwestern Wisconsin state Senate district in January and liberal-backed Rebecca Dallet won a spot on the state Supreme Court in April.