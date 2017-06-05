Third Body Found At Site of Corn Mill Blast

(AP)–Crews have recovered the body of a third worker from the rubble of a corn mill that exploded in Cambria, Wisconsin. Didion Milling said the body of packing machine operator Pawel Tordoff was retrieved Sunday afternoon. The company says Tordoff’s body was found on Friday, but that recovery was delayed until engineers determined it was safe to send crews into the site. Didion Milling vice president Derrick Clark says the fatal explosion has stunned the whole area.

The blast leveled most of the plant and sent 11 other people to hospitals. At least five victims remain hospitalized. The cause of the blast has not yet been determined.