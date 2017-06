There’s been a little less pain at the pump lately. Drivers in Kenosha are paying 2-17 for a gallon of gas, down two cents from a week ago and 22 cents from last month. Fuel price analyst Trilby Lundberg says crude oil prices are showing more of a tendency to stay lower than in years past easing the gas prices.

On average it costs 32-dollars-54-cents to fill your gas tank.