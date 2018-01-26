3 killed in interstate crash in Manitowoc County

NEWTON, Wis. (AP) — Three people have died in an interstate crash in Manitowoc County.

Sheriff’s officials say a pickup truck and van collided on Interstate 43 in the Town of Newton Thursday about 3:30 p.m., killing both drivers and a passenger in the van.

Officials say a 40-year-old Whitelaw man driving the pickup lost control, traveled through the median and struck the northbound van. A 62-year-old Manitowoc man driving the van and a 33-year-old female passenger were killed.

A small fire ignited in the truck engine following the crash. All three were removed from the vehicles by the Jaws of Life.