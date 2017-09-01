City May Move Away From Blue Recycling Bags

You might no longer need blue bags to recycle in Kenosha.

The Kenosha City Council is set to consider an ordinance change which would allow residents to use something other than blue recycling bags for the cans and bottles. 17th district Alderman David Bogdala told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that the change has become necessary.

Bogdala says the city’s recycling levels are monitored closely by the state. The city hopes this change will allow more people to participate.

Bogdala says that he thinks most people want to recycle and the change is aimed at making it easier for them.