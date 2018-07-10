52 Wisconsin schools, districts get $3.5M in safety grants

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Fifty-two Wisconsin schools and school districts have been awarded $3.5 million in grants through the Department of Justice School Safety Grant Program.

The money will be spent on building safety improvements and training for faculty and staff.

Republicans passed legislation earlier this year that lays out $100 million for school safety upgrades and safety training. The measure requires schools to create a safety plan with local police to be eligible to receive the money.

Attorney General Brad Schimel announced the latest round of grants Monday, and says more grants will be announced soon. A total of 735 schools and school districts have requested funding.

Schimel says the program improves the physical safety of buildings and established a meaningful way to strengthen response to mental health crises.