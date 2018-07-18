911 caller warns of gas leak before fatal Wisconsin blast
By Pete Serzant
|
Jul 18, 2018 @ 10:00 AM

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (AP) — Recordings show a construction worker called 911 to warn he could smell and hear a leak from a broken gas main, just before a massive explosion killed a firefighter and destroyed six buildings in southern Wisconsin.

The worker told the dispatcher, “it’s bad,” after explaining a main had been struck in downtown Sun Prairie, near Madison.

Officials redacted the name of the caller before the 911 calls were released Tuesday. Police have not said whether they will recommend charges in the July 10 explosion, that killed firefighter Capt. Corey Barr.

More than two dozen 911 calls were made in the aftermath of the explosion. Another caller said there was smoke coming from a house that looked like it had blown up.

