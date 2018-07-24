A “Kenosha” Sports Fan

“We should have been Milwaukee Braves fans.”

I was 10, maybe 12, years old when I asked my Dad why we rooted for the Chicago Cubs. That was his honest if not stark answer as to why I grew up going to Wrigley Field and wearing Cubs gear. Now, don’t get me wrong, we went to Milwaukee County Stadium and-don’t tell too many people this-I rooted for the American League Brewers. Bud Selig’s grand plan to fill his new ballpark with Cubs fans 20 times a year by moving the Brewers to the N.L. ended that.

Kenosha is a unique place, and sometimes circumstances here create odd outcomes that wouldn’t happen elsewhere. Hence my theory of the “Kenosha” sports fan.

For those reading this who are not familiar with Kenosha’s geographical situation, let me set the table. Kenosha is a city almost directly in the middle of the Chicago-Milwaukee megalopolis. Our T.V. ratings belong to Milwaukee’s 30-something market size, while our radio stations’ ratings belong to Chicago’s No 3 market. The “area of dominant influence” or ADI, concept that advertisers and their ad reps have used since forever puts Kenosha squarely into Chicago’s orbit.

Add to that the influx of former Illinoisans who have made Kenosha their bedroom community and the Chicago ADI has all but been cemented here.

But back to sports…

Had the Milwaukee Braves not left for Atlanta after 1965, there is no doubt in my mind I would have grown up wearing a Braves jersey to school and I would probably be elated to see the likes of Chipper Jones go into the Hall of Fame.

Also, no one would question how I could root for the Braves and the Green Bay Packers. As it is the Braves left, and to follow National League Baseball it was the Cubs or bust. So I’m a Cubs fan like my father and grandfathers before me as well as a Packers fan. In that context-and perhaps only in that context- my baseball-football fandom makes sense. The Brewers switching leagues in 1998 happened way too late to fix it.

Then there is the T.V. factor. When I was a kid, the Brewers still only had ten home games on T.V. Ten! The Cubs had every game (besides the continual nuisance of games on the “plus” channel of whichever regional sports network exists at the time) on TV. Screen time equals fan base. WGN-TV’s reach and Chicago’s ADI are two currents the Brewers have had to swim against in Kenosha for years and it’s not changing anytime soon.

Kenosha Bears fans-I haven’t forgotten you. Chicago’s ADI means that in Kenosha the Packers-Bears rivalry is considered the class of the NFL, while the rest of the state waits for Packers-Vikings games for those same bragging rights.

Being a “Kenosha” sports fan is part of what makes living here and being from here unique, and let’s face it, I never would have done the Braves tomahawk gesture anyway.

Pete Serzant is News Director for AM 1050 WLIP. He is also the co-host of Wake Up Kenosha daily from 5-8 AM and Lip Off Weekdays from 5-7 PM.