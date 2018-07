WASHINGTON, D.C.–The AL crushed five home runs in outlasting the National League, 8-6 in 10 innings at Washington. Astros teammates Alex Bregman and George Springer homered to open the 10th against Ross Stripling of the Dodgers.

Christian Yelich of the Brewers hit a solo blast in the bottom half of the eighth. Cubs catcher Willson Contreras homered as well. It’s the sixth straight win for the junior circuit, which now leads the all-time series, 44-43-2.