Absences at Schools with Jan 2nd Classes

Student absences were higher than usual on Monday in several schools in western Kenosha County — a day that was a holiday for many other schools. While Kenosha Unified and Wilmot Union High School and its feeder schools resumed classes Tuesday, Central High School and its feeder schools in Bristol, Salem, Paris had classes Monday. The number of absences was fairly significant in some districts. At Central High School, approximately 420 students, or 37 percent, were absent Monday. Officials said the decision to resume school Monday rather than Tuesday was made to avoid extending the school year by an extra day.

Related Content

City Panel to Get Plan for New Station
Homicide Probe Continues
Wirch Calls for Two-Year Suspension of Tax Credit
Probe Continues in Drive-in Shooting
Waukegan Man Arrested After High Speed Chase
WI GOP Leaders Disagree on Medical Marijuana
  • Comments

    Comments