Absentee Voting Begins in Kenosha County

Absentee voting is underway in some areas for the April 4th spring general election. Several races on the ballot depending on where you live, including the race for Kenosha Unified School board. In Kenosha, early voting begins next week. Voters can go to Room 125 of the Municipal Building on 52nd Street 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.weekdays starting on March 20 through the end of the month. You can learn more about registering to vote, what’s on the ballot, and where to vote on-line myvote.wi.gov.