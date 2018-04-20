Accused Shooter Has Trial Delayed

KENOSHA, WI–The Kenosha man who is accused of shooting a man several times has had his trial delayed. The attorney for 44 year old Rodney Coleman withdrew from the case yesterday, which means a public defender will have to be appointed.

Coleman allegedly shot Kendall Woods 11 times in the parking lot of the bank where he and Coleman’s wife worked in October 2016. Prosecutors say Coleman was jealous of the professional relationship between his wife and Woods; they allege he ambushed Woods while he walking into work.

Woods survived.

A status hearing in the case is scheduled for next week. It could be months before the defense is ready to bring their case.