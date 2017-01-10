Activists Show Support for Planned Parenthood

A handful of activists delivered wire hangers and women’s health pamphlets to House Speaker Paul Ryan’s downtown Kenosha office Monday afternoon. The effort was in response to Republican opposition to the Affordable Care Act and Planned Parenthood. No one was at Ryan’s office during their visit, so they put their hangers in the mailbox. Kenosha County Supervisor Dayvin Hallmon was in attendance. He said Planned Parenthood provides vital services to young people and must continue to be federally funded, even if the Affordable Care Act is repealed or replaced under a Donald Trump presidency. Planned Parenthood does not use federal funds for abortions.