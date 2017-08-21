Ald Bruce Fox Could Join Ruffolo’s Committees

The Kenosha City Council could vote to put brand new 8th district alderman Bruce Fox on the committees where 4th district alderman G John Ruffolo currently serves. Ruffolo was charged last week with felony stalking, and the Kenosha News reports that Mayor John Antaramian proposed making the committee changes. Antaramian’s committee proposal would put Bruce Fox on the Public Works Committee, Board of Water Commissioners and Storm Water Utility Committee. Fox took office after being voted in at the last council meeting. Ruffolo is out of jail on 10-thousand dollars cash bond. It’s unclear if he will attend tonight’s meeting.