Alderman Charged With Stalking Ex-Girlfriend

Kenosha Alderman G John Ruffolo has officially been charged with allegedly stalking a former girl friend. Ruffolo was in court yesterday and given 10-thousand dollars cash bond. According to the criminal complaint Ruffolo allegedly contacted the woman multiple times on dozens of occasions after she ended their relationship in February of 2014. Investigators allege that Ruffolo’s repeated behavior led to a verbal warning by police in November of 2015 and then a “stalking warning letter” was personally given to Ruffolo on May 1st of this year. Additionally it was revealed that police obtained a search warrant to put a GPS tracker on Ruffolo’s car. It reportedly showed that again the suspect drove by the victim’s house, sometimes several times in a day. He also would allegedly drive to her job and call her numerous times in a day-always allegedly trying to make visual and verbal contact. Defense attorney Patrick Cafferty said in court that there are no allegations that Ruffolo used weapons, or threatened force or sexual assault. Ruffolo was arrested Tuesday. He’s charged with a felony and could spend a year and a half in prison, two years extended supervision, and a 10-thousand dollar fine if convicted. He’s next due in court on August 25th.