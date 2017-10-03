Alderman Gordon Calls For More City Council Security

At least one Kenosha alderman is calling for more security in and around city council meetings. 11th district alderman Scott Gordon said he will introduce a resolution which would call for an increased security presence which might include metal detectors and and more police officers at each meeting. Gordon also asked officials to assess the safety of the municipal building including the lack of escape routes in the case of an emergency. Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian says he will look at the issue.