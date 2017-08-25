Alderman Ruffolo Waives Preliminary Hearing

Kenosha Alderman G John Ruffolo waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday morning. Ruffolo is charged with the felony stalking of an ex-girlfriend. He’s now due back in court on September 11th. Ruffolo was arrested last week after a multi-year investigation which, according to the criminal complaint, found that Ruffolo allegedly sent messages, made visits, and gave unwanted general attention to the woman from approximately 2013-2017.