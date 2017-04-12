Alderman Says He Still Lives in District

Kenosha 8th district Alderman Kevin Matthewson says that he has not yet moved from his 8th district home and therefore is still eligible to be on the city council. Matthewson announced last month via social media that he will be resigning his seat later this year after he and his family move to Somers. Local political watchdog group, Kenoshans for Open and Honest Government accused Matthewson of already leaving the district without yet leaving the council. The group’s President Scott Barter, who also hosts a weekend brokered show on WLIP, says that he has information that shows differently and that it has been submitted to the District Attorney’s office. The D.A. has yet to review those files.