Alderman Wants to Eliminate City Admin. Position

One Kenosha alderman is trying to eliminate the City Administrator position. 8th district Alderman Kevin Matthewson says that the position is no longer needed and is an expensive salary to pay. Instead Matthewson’s proposal creates a “Chief of Staff”-type of position. The Chief of Staff would only report to the mayor and would be more of a coordinating role. The proposal has been submitted to all of the city council’s sub-committees and could be consider as early as next month.