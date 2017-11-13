Alderman’s Trial Delayed

The Kenosha alderman who is accused of allegedly stalking an ex-girlfriend over a three year period has had his trial delayed. Kenosha 4th district alderman G. John Ruffolo was charged in August with felony stalking and is out of jail on 10-thousand dollars bond. At a hearing Monday, both the prosecution and Ruffolo’s defense asked for more time to retrieve data from Ruffolo’s phone. According to the criminal complaint, Ruffolo allegedly stalked the woman from early 2014 until July of this year, even after repeated attempts by her and even law enforcement to have him stop. He allegedly sent messages, and turned up outside her home and workplace. A GPS tracker placed on Ruffolo’s car reportedly tracked his movements and logged each time he came in close proximity to the woman. The final pre-trial hearing in the case is scheduled for March 16th and the trial could get underway shortly thereafter.