Alleged Attacker Offered Plea Deal

KENOSHA, WI –The Kenosha man accused of attacking an elderly couple in their home has been offered a plea deal.

53 year old Daniel Evans allegedly attacked the couple after he broke into their Kenosha home last October. He escaped but was later tracked through the couple’s cell phone which had been stolen. That led to surveillance video which investigators used to identify Evans. There was other evidence discovered as well which place Evans in the couple’s home.

The deal would require Evans to plead guilty to two counts of first degree attempted homicide. Other charges against him would be dropped. He would then face 130 years in prison.

A status update in the case is expected soon.