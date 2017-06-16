Alleged Elevator Attacker Officially Charged

(AP)—Charges have officially been filed against a Pleasant Prairie man accused of attacking a stranger in the elevator of a senior living facility. 33-year-old Brian J. Palmer of Pleasant Prairie was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, strangulation and suffocation, and false imprisonment. A 54-year-old woman was on her way to visit her mother when she stepped into an elevator in a Pleasant Prairie senior apartment campus on Monday. A criminal complaint says Palmer got in the elevator with the woman and attacked her. Palmer was later apprehended near St. Catherine’s Medical Center. Bond has been set at $100,000. Palmer’s defense attorney says he’s aware Palmer has some mental health issues, but he hasn’t requested a competency examination.