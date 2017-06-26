Alleged Elevator Attacker To Undergo Test

The man who allegedly attacked a woman in an elevator in a senior living complex will undergo a mental competency test. The court ordered a mental competency exam at the request of the defense attorney for 33 year old Brian Palmer. Palmer was allegedly armed with two knives during the attack that happened two weeks ago tonight. He also reportedly told police that he believed he had been ordered to target the woman because his family was being held hostage. Palmer’s evaluation will happen at an in-patient mental health facility. A competency hearing is scheduled for July 7.