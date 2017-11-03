Alleged Shoplifting Operators Charged

Members of an alleged organized shoplifting operation have officially been charged in Kenosha County. 34 year old Paola Peralta and 36 year old Zaida Rendon of New York, and 21 year old Yaid Rodriguez of Berwyn are all charged with six counts of felony retail theft, one count of misdemeanor retail theft and conspiracy to conceal stolen property. They allegedly shoplifted from more than a dozen stores at the Pleasant Prairie Outlet Mall last weekend. In all 19-thousand dollars worth of merchandise was reportedly recovered from the trio. They’re being held on 10-thousand dollars bond.