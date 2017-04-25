Alleged Teen Shooter Will Remain in Juvenile System

Sean Bialas

The 16 year old Kenosha teen accused of accidentally shooting Sean Bialas will remain in juvenile court. The State had asked the court to move the teen, who is reportedly the victim’s cousin, and have him face adult charges. The court rejected the request saying that the suspect staying in juvenile system did no harm to the public. Bialas was found shot to death on February 11th in his home. Investigators determined, controversially at the time, that the shooting was accidental, with gun allegedly going off when the suspect attempted to move it. Bialas was left paralyzed after an incident at the Kenosha County Dentition Center and reportedly kept the gun for protection. The suspect, who will not be named as a juvenile, will go to trial next month. If convicted he will remain in the system until he is 18 or 19 years old.