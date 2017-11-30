Alternate Side Parking Regulations Are Back

Alternate side parking regulations begin Friday morning (12/1/17) in Kenosha. That means that on odd numbered days you must park on the side of the street with odd numbered addresses and the opposite is true on even numbered dates. The regulations are in effect from 1 AM until 6 AM so drivers must be aware of the next day’s date when parking their car at night. The regulations are in effect until the end of March. The penalty for violating the parking regulation is $30 for the first offense and your vehicle may be towed.