KENOSHA, WI–American Girl is closing its Wilmot facility. The Mattel Toy store and the distribution center will close by the end of June. 135 employees will be laid off by the end of the first quarter of next year.

Operations from the Kenosha County facility will move to its Deforest and Middleton operations.

More workers will be hired at those buildings, however current employees do not get an automatic transfer-they’ll have to apply all over again to fill those new positions.