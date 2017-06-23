Another Candidate to Vie For Ryan’s Seat

(AP)–A Janesville teacher has announced her candidacy for Paul Ryan’s seat, as the House Speaker touts progress Congress has made so far this year. In comments Speaker Ryan made this week to the National Association of Manufacturers Ryan says that Congress has been rolling back federal regulations at a record clip.

At home Janesville School Board member Cathy Myers has become the third Democrat running to Ryan in 2018. The single mother of two teaches English, and says she decided to run after seeing Ryan and President Donald Trump celebrating passage of the House GOP health care overhaul bill. The other Democrats in the race are union ironworker Randy Bryce and political activist David Yankovich, who recently moved from Ohio to Wisconsin.