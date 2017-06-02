Another Found Dead in Plant Explosion

(AP)–There is another confirmed fatality in the corn plant explosion in central Wisconsin. Recovery crews pulled one more body from the rubble of a Wisconsin corn mill that exploded a day earlier, bringing the death toll to two, and another worker remains missing. The cause of the explosion at Didion Milling in Cambria was not clear. But the company was reprimanded in 2011 for failing to have an adequate dust explosion protection system. Columbia County Sheriff Dennis Richards says over a dozen employees were injured.

The community of about 770 people 45 miles northeast of Madison held a vigil Thursday night to grieve the loss of life.