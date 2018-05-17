Another Republican joins race to replace Ryan

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican who describes himself as a “gay Christian conservative” is joining the race to replace House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Brad Boivin announced Thursday that he is running in the 1st Congressional District race in southeast Wisconsin.

Boivin grew up in Janesville and his father worked for the now-closed General Motors plant there. Boivin says he is a Christian, conservative and gay man who has learned to “fiercely” defend his beliefs because of that.

He joins an increasingly crowded Republican field.

Republican Bryan Steil (STYLE) is a former aide to Ryan who has been trying to consolidate support and raise money to freeze out opponents. Other Republicans in the race include Paul Nehlen; Army veteran Nick Polce; liberal protester Jeremy Ryan; and engineer Kevin Adam Steen.

