Another Sexual Assault Reported on County Bike Trail

KENOSHA, WI–There has been another reported sexual assault along the Kenosha County Bike Trail in Pleasant Prairie. A person was attacked Monday evening near the 9200 block of the trail. The incident happened shortly after 6 PM.

The suspect is described as a heavyset black male, 5-foot-3, in his late 20’s to early 30’s. He was last seen wearing a navy blue zippered hoodie with a white stripe and sweatpants. He may also have been driving a tan car.

The victim was taken to the hospital and there is no word on their condition. A similar incident happened in March along the trail when a 67 year old woman was assaulted by a suspect that was never found.

It’s unclear if the two incidents are connected.