Another Successful Band O’Rama Weekend

Over 1,800 students performed in this year’s Band O’Rama Saturday and Sunday at Indian Trail High School. Over 2,700 people packed both the school’s Field House and auditorium for Saturday night’s performance. This year’s guest conductor was UW Parkside Director of Bands Laura Rexroth. Leading up to the performance Rexroth held 12 rehearsals with the middle and high school groups in two days-last Thursday and Friday. In all the different groups played 17 different pieces during the performance.