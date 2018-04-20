Answer Lenny’s New Poll Questions!
By Pete Serzant
|
Apr 20, 2018 @ 8:00 AM

Should tackle football be banned from public schools?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Why use the English language when an emoji can do the job?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Should the Mt. Pleasant homeowners fight Foxyconn?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Should infants be banned from Congress?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

RELATED CONTENT

New Podcast: Wake Up Kenosha presents Coach Tom Roders and Manly Man Sports Liquidation sales beginning at Bon-Ton stores K-Town Rewind 4/20/18 WLIP Voice of Lake County 4/20/18 K-Town Report Podcast 4/20/18 Kreuser Sworn in For New Term
Comments