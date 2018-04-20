Answer Lenny’s New Poll Questions! By Pete Serzant | Apr 20, 2018 @ 8:00 AM Should tackle football be banned from public schools? YES NO View Results Loading ... Why use the English language when an emoji can do the job? YES NO View Results Loading ... Should the Mt. Pleasant homeowners fight Foxyconn? YES NO View Results Loading ... Should infants be banned from Congress? YES NO View Results Loading ... RELATED CONTENT New Podcast: Wake Up Kenosha presents Coach Tom Roders and Manly Man Sports Liquidation sales beginning at Bon-Ton stores K-Town Rewind 4/20/18 WLIP Voice of Lake County 4/20/18 K-Town Report Podcast 4/20/18 Kreuser Sworn in For New Term