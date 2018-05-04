Answer Lenny’s Poll Questions! Will the Trump/Stormy Daniels probe help or hurt the Dems in Nov? Help Hurt No effect at all View Results Loading ... Should schools teach LGTB history? Yes No View Results Loading ... Should it be mandatory for schools to teach firearm safety? Yes No View Results Loading ... Will Trump be impeached? Yes No View Results Loading ... Is Kanye West's latest conduct: A PR stunt An epiphany A mental meltdown View Results Loading ... SHARE RELATED CONTENT WLIP K-Town Rewind 5/4/18 WLIP Voice of Lake County 5/4/18 Lite N Up With Lenny! Suspects in Mackay Death in Court Thursday Kenosha Police Respond to Shots Fired Incident Bell Marches to Protest Mayor