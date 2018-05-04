Answer Lenny’s Poll Questions!

Will the Trump/Stormy Daniels probe help or hurt the Dems in Nov?

Should schools teach LGTB history?

Should it be mandatory for schools to teach firearm safety?

Will Trump be impeached?

Is Kanye West's latest conduct:

