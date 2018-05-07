Answer Lenny’s Poll Questions!

Will the Trump/Stormy Daniels probe help or hurt the Dems in Nov?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Should schools teach LGTB history?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Should it be mandatory for schools to teach firearm safety?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Will Trump be impeached?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Is Kanye West's latest conduct:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Ray Szmanda, TV pitchman for Menards stores, dies at 91 Tourists Spend $213.6 Million in Kenosha County in 2017 UW-Madison to cover alumni signs with KKK connections Foxconn picks 28 companies to begin work on Wisconsin plant WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 5/7/18 WLIP Voice of Lake County 5/7/18
Comments