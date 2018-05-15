Answer Lenny’s Poll Questions! By Pete Serzant | May 15, 2018 @ 8:10 AM America desperately needs: A good stiff drink Sense of humor Legalized pot Infrastructure A swift kick in the kiester Basic educational principles Portion control Better music Solid family values Transparency View Results Loading ... Drug addiction is: A disease A weakness View Results Loading ... Give Donald Trump a letter grade: A B C D F View Results Loading ... Should the critics lay off Trump and let him do his job? Yes No View Results Loading ... SHARE RELATED CONTENT Packers sign first-round draft pick Jaire Alexander Want your $100 child tax rebate? Follow these steps Democrat Myers got tax deduction on Illinois home WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 5/15/18 Vukmir to tour Wisconsin Republican field offices WLIP Voice of Lake County