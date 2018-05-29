Answer Lenny’s Poll Questions! By Pete Serzant | May 29, 2018 @ 8:00 AM Should NFL players be required to stand during the national anthem? Yes No Unneccesary melodrama View Results Loading ... What's your fav meat to slap on the grill? Pork chops Hamburgers Salmon Spicy chicken thighs Charred hot dogs Brats Baby back ribs Spam Steak Prime rib Bison Ham steak View Results Loading ... Will Foxconn live up to its WI obligations? Yes No View Results Loading ... I prefer my beef: Rare Medium rare Medium Medium well Criminally done (ala Hanni) View Results Loading ... Is the NFL's version of patriotism unpatriotic? Yes No View Results Loading ... SHARE RELATED CONTENT Second person dies in Mount Pleasant crash Blog: Kenosha Kingfish Open Their Fifth Season Schimel: DOJ has sent all untested kits to labs 10 Dems to Speak at Party Convention WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 5/29/18 Milwaukee Mayor Barrett not running for governor