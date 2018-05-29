Answer Lenny’s Poll Questions!
By Pete Serzant
|
May 29, 2018 @ 8:00 AM

Should NFL players be required to stand during the national anthem?

What's your fav meat to slap on the grill?

Will Foxconn live up to its WI obligations?

I prefer my beef:

Is the NFL's version of patriotism unpatriotic?

