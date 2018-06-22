Answer Lenny’s Poll Questions! By Pete Serzant | Jun 22, 2018 @ 8:00 AM Do we have the obligation to support Central American economies? Yes No View Results Loading ... What advice would you give Trump about illegal immigration? Speak the truth Stop blaming other people Stop talking and do something Learn your history Legalize drugs Create a DMZ on our border with Mexico Don't vacillate Walls won't work View Results Loading ... I don't get it: Ellen DeGeneres The whole National Anthem thing Our health care system Our mania for cell phones The Lenny Palmer show Modern country music The women of the View Sean Hannity This ^%$&*(# weather! Scott Walker View Results Loading ... Outside of WLIP, I depend on what for news? BBC CBS news My phone France 24 Internet Milwaukee TV View Results Loading ... SHARE RELATED CONTENT WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 6/22/18 WLIP K-Town Rewind 6/22/18 Dana Wachs drops out of governor’s race WLIP Voice of Lake County 6/22/18 Former Kenosha Walmart Building Sold Matthews Trial Begins Monday