Answer Lenny’s Poll Questions!
By Pete Serzant
|
Jun 22, 2018 @ 8:00 AM

Do we have the obligation to support Central American economies?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

What advice would you give Trump about illegal immigration?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

I don't get it:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Outside of WLIP, I depend on what for news?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 6/22/18 WLIP K-Town Rewind 6/22/18 Dana Wachs drops out of governor’s race WLIP Voice of Lake County 6/22/18 Former Kenosha Walmart Building Sold Matthews Trial Begins Monday
Comments