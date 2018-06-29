Answer Lenny’s Poll Questions! By Pete Serzant | Jun 29, 2018 @ 8:00 AM The greatest male/female combo in TV history: Fred Sanford & Aunt Esther Sonny & Cher Ralph & Alice Kramden Archie & Edith Bunker George Burns & Gracie Allen Ricky & Lucy George & Weezy Jefferson Macho Man Randy Savage & Elizabeth Al & Peggy Bundy Rob & Laura Petri Fox Mulder & Dana Scully Carol Burnett/Harvey Corman/Tim Conway Roseanne & Dan Connor View Results Loading ... Are you interested in World Cup Soccer? Yes No View Results Loading ... Is it finally time to legalize recreational marijuana nationwide? Yes No View Results Loading ... Who is the REAL King? Elvis Michael Jackson View Results Loading ... SHARE RELATED CONTENT WLIP Voice of Lake County 6/29/18 Tate Trial Expect to Go to the Jury Friday Winstreak for Kingfish Ends at Three Walker, Foxconn plan economic announcement in Green Bay Protesters Vow to Tell “True Story” of Foxconn Deal Trump praises groundbreaking of Foxconn plant