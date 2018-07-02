Answer Lenny’s Poll Questions! By Pete Serzant | Jul 2, 2018 @ 8:00 AM The greatest male/female combo in TV history: Fred Sanford & Aunt Esther Sonny & Cher Ralph & Alice Kramden Archie & Edith Bunker George Burns & Gracie Allen Ricky & Lucy George & Weezy Jefferson Macho Man Randy Savage & Elizabeth Al & Peggy Bundy Rob & Laura Petri Fox Mulder & Dana Scully Carol Burnett/Harvey Corman/Tim Conway Roseanne & Dan Connor View Results Loading ... Are you interested in World Cup Soccer? Yes No View Results Loading ... Is it finally time to legalize recreational marijuana nationwide? Yes No View Results Loading ... Who is the REAL King? Elvis Michael Jackson View Results Loading ... SHARE RELATED CONTENT Deadline for filing for child tax rebate fast approaching Republican drops out of race for Ryan’s seat WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 7/2/18 WLIP Voice of Lake County 7/2/18 Gov. Walker headlines Kenosha Parade Kenosha prepares to celebrate July 4 at the lakefront