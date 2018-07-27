Answer Lenny’s Poll Questions!
By Pete Serzant
|
Jul 27, 2018 @ 8:00 AM

Donald Trump is:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Is the American dream dying?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

My fav Clint Eastwood flick:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Has your opinion of Foxconn changed with the addition of local vendors?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

WLIP K-Town Rewind 7/27/18 WLIP Voice of Lake County 7/27/18 GOP Senate Hopefuls Meet on Debate Stage Man killed by officer in Lake County wanted in Pennsylvania Poll Numbers Have Good News For Dems Wisconsin PSC approves Foxconn transmission lines
Comments