Answer Lenny’s Poll Questions! By Pete Serzant | Jul 27, 2018 @ 8:00 AM Donald Trump is: A true revolutionary One and done View Results Loading ... Is the American dream dying? Yes No It's on life support View Results Loading ... My fav Clint Eastwood flick: The Outlaw Josey Wales Grand Torino Every Which Way But Loose City Heat The Good, The Bad and the Ugly Flags of Our Fathers True Crime Unforgiven Kelly's Heroes Sudden Impact Where Eagles Dare High Plains Drifter Hang 'em High Million Dollar Baby Two Mules for Sister Sarah The Beguiled A Fistful of Abeyance View Results Loading ... Has your opinion of Foxconn changed with the addition of local vendors? Yes No View Results Loading ... SHARE RELATED CONTENT WLIP K-Town Rewind 7/27/18 WLIP Voice of Lake County 7/27/18 GOP Senate Hopefuls Meet on Debate Stage Man killed by officer in Lake County wanted in Pennsylvania Poll Numbers Have Good News For Dems Wisconsin PSC approves Foxconn transmission lines