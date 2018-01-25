Answer Lenny’s Poll Questions! By Pete Serzant | Jan 25, 2018 @ 5:31 PM Can an establishment politician win the Presidency in 2020? Yes No View Results Loading ... Donald Trump is a: Buffoon Sly fox View Results Loading ... I would like to see this TV show resurrected in prime time: Magnum P. I. Beavis & Butthead WKRP In Cincinnati Three's Company Seinfeld In Living Color Becker Veronica Mars Mission Impossible Quantum Leap Northern Exposure Police Woman View Results Loading ... Who are you more disgusted with? The President Congress View Results Loading ... Related Content Today’s Kenosha County Radar Weather (1/19/1... Former DJ Protesting News Charges Fire displaces 10, 2 rescued Frontage Road Work Begins Monday Kenosha No. 9 in New Safest Cities Survey Walker Requests FEMA Tour Flooded Areas