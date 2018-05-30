Appeal filed in Wisconsin Foxconn property lawsuit

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (AP) — An attorney representing property owners in southeastern Wisconsin who say they haven’t been fully compensated for land Foxconn Technology Group needs has filed an appeal in a lawsuit.

The Journal Times reports that attorney Erik Olsen filed the appeal on Tuesday.

A dozen property owners filed a lawsuit in federal court in January alleging Mount Pleasant had labeled their properties as blighted and violated their constitutional rights.

Judge Lynn Adelman of the U.S. Eastern District of Wisconsin dismissed the suit earlier this month, saying the lawsuit was “not cognizable.”

Attorney Alan Marcuvitz is representing the village and other defendants. He says the appeal won’t change the village’s business with Foxconn.

Foxconn’s $10 billion plant will manufacture advanced liquid crystal display panels.