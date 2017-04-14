Argument Leads to Two Year Prison Sentence

An argument leads to a Kenosha woman spending two years in prison. 42 year old Candy Stanley pleaded guilty to recklessly endangering safety. Court records say her charges stem from an incident of April of last year when she was visiting a home on 45th street and observing a card game. One of the participants accused Stanley of helping another player cheat, and they began to argue. She then called her brother, Victor Stanley, to come there and quote “handle this.” Victor Stanley arrived at the home and allegedly starting shooting at the man. He escaped unharmed. Candy Stanley expressed remorse over the incident and cooperated in the case against her brother. Victor Stanley is due to be back in court next month.