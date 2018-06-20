Ariens Specialty Brands to close Janesville plant

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Outdoor power equipment company Ariens Specialty Brands is closing its plant in Janesville by the end of the year, idling 140 employees.

WKOW-TV reports the layoffs come as Ariens announced it will exit the direct marketing business in an effort to focus on its core power equipment business.

It has signed agreements to sell two of the three brands that make up the division and it continues to explore options on the third. Company officials met with employees in Janesville on Tuesday. Eligible employees will be provided with a severance package based on the number of years of service.