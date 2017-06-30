Arrest Made in Heart Attack Homicide

There has been an arrest of a person of interest in the case of the worker who died of a heart attack during a robbery. The arrest was made in Janesville at around 3 PM Friday (6/30/17). A SWAT team was on the scene of the arrest and news crews in the area said that they heard an explosion near the residence. 56 year old Christ Kneubuehl had an apparent heart attack early Tuesday while three gun men attempted the rob the restaurant where Knuebuehl was working as a contractor. According to witness reports the robbers stopped them from calling for medical help and Kneubuhel died as a result. The case is being investigated as a homicide.