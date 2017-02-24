Ash Whitaker’s Attorney: Federal Guidance Has No Bearing On Kenosha Case

By Pete Serzant
|
Feb 24, 7:19 AM

Posted by Pete Serzant, WLIP News

(AP)–A lawyer for a transgender student in Kenosha who won a lawsuit against Tremper High School says revocation of federal guidance related to bathroom use would not impact his case. In September, a federal judge ordered Tremper to allow senior Ash Whitaker to use the boys’ bathroom. His attorney said Wednesday the court’s ruling relied on cases showing it is unlawful to discriminate against transgender people, not on guidance issued by former President Barack Obama’s administration. President Trump plans to revoke Obama’s guidance. Tremper is appealing Whitaker’s victory.

Related Content

Police Officer Waves Preliminary Hearing
Three Face Charges for “Set up” Robbery
New Info Released in Child Porn Case
Public Hearing on Kenosha County Budget This Week
Kenosha Police Rule Out “Creepy Clown Threats”
Fire Displaces Four Families
Comments